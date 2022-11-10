On Thursday, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s favorite market indicator stood at 108.5%, in line with the Sept. 30 reading of 108.3% and close to a two-year low.

U.S. market indexes continue sliding as Federal Reserve hints at further rate hikes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 32,001.25, down 146.51 points from the previous close of 32,147.76. The 30-stock index has tumbled over the past four trading days.

Stocks continued their slide as the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 0.75% on Wednesday and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned that it was still “premature” to discuss the pause of interest rate hikes. Powell added that the Fed “still has some ways to go” before interest rates reach their peak. Additionally, the peak rate may be "higher than previously expected” given the incoming data since the central bank's previous meeting.

According to the Aggregated Statistics Chart, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the mean one-week total return of the Standard & Poor’s 500 index stocks is approximately -1.22% with a median of -0.67%.

The S&P 500 closed at 3,719.89, down 39.80 points or approximately 1.06% from the previous close of 3,759.69.

Treasury yields hit levels not seen since 2007

The two-year Treasury constant maturity rate hit 4.71%, close to a 15-year high. Likewise, the 10-year Treasury constant maturity rate hit 4.13%, also near the highest level since 2007.

The spread between the 10-year yield and the one-year yield is approximately -0.62% while the spread between the 10-year yield and the two-year yield is approximately -0.56%. The spreads indicate an inverted yield curve.

Buffett indicator remains near two-year low

The ratio of total market cap to the sum of gross domestic product and all Federal Reserve Bank assets stood at 108.5%, close to the April 30, 2020 value of 112.20% and near the March 30, 2020 low of 96.60%.

The ratio is based on a Wilshire 5000 full cap price index value of approximately $37.564 trillion, GDP of approximately $25.66 trillion and all Federal Reserve Bank assets of approximately $8.723 trillion. Gross domestic product per capita is approximately $69,225.

According to the predefined and actual returns chart, the implied market return per year over the next eight years is approximately 4% assuming the valuation ratio reverses to the 20-year median of 93.79%.

The chart also considers two scenarios: a pessimistic case at 70% of the 20-year median and an optimistic case at 130% of the 20-year median. The implied market return per year over the next eight years ranges between -0.3% in the pessimistic case and 6.5% in the optimistic case.

Shiller PE gives an alternative valuation method

Yale Professor Robert Shiller presented an alternative valuation method in which he applied the cyclically adjusted price-earnings ratio to the S&P 500. The denominator of the ratio takes the earnings of all S&P 500 companies over the past 10 years and adjusts the historical earnings based on the consumer price index.

As of Thursday, the Shiller PE for the S&P 500 stood at 27.5, approximately 5.7% higher than the 20-year average of 26. Based on the current Shiller PE valuation level, the implied market return per year is approximately 5.1%.

GuruFocus also applies scenario analysis for the Shiller PE ratio, including reversions to 50%, 75%, 125% and 150% of the 20-year mean. Based on the analysis, the implied market return per year ranges between -3.1% in the pessimistic case of reversion to just 50% of the mean and 10.30% in the optimistic case of reversion to 150% of the mean.

According to the Shiller PE by sectors page, the financial services and communication services sectors have the lowest cyclically-adjusted price-earnings ratios at 15.80 and 22.50. On the other hand, the real estate and consumer cyclical sectors have the highest Shiller PE ratios at 39.30 and 36.50.

S&P 500 is modestly undervalued based on GF Value

GuruFocus’ exclusive valuation method values stocks based on their historical price ratios, including the price-earnings ratio, price-book ratio, price-sales ratio and the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio, and adds adjustments based on past performance and future growth estimates. The website also extends this concept to the S&P 500.

The S&P 500 traded around $3,719.89, showing the index is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.86 as of Thursday.

