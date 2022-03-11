STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1040 EAST MAIN ST LOUISVILLE, KY 40232

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 406 stocks valued at a total of $2.34Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.05%), MSFT(4.43%), and SPY(3.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO bought 49,872 shares of NYSE:STZ for a total holding of 54,871. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.71.

On 11/03/2022, Constellation Brands Inc traded for a price of $241.41 per share and a market cap of $46.06Bil. The stock has returned 11.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 778.74, a price-book ratio of 4.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.09 and a price-sales ratio of 4.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 223,961 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 11/03/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $27.39 per share and a market cap of $113.04Bil. The stock has returned -42.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO bought 37,275 shares of NAS:LHCG for a total holding of 50,422. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.19.

On 11/03/2022, LHC Group Inc traded for a price of $164.94 per share and a market cap of $5.12Bil. The stock has returned 16.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LHC Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.59, a price-book ratio of 3.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:MKC by 70,430 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.85.

On 11/03/2022, McCormick & Co Inc traded for a price of $76.76 per share and a market cap of $20.64Bil. The stock has returned -4.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McCormick & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-book ratio of 4.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO bought 30,612 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 453,011. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/03/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $89.3 per share and a market cap of $911.01Bil. The stock has returned -47.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 81.93, a price-book ratio of 6.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

