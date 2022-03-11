HILLS BANK & TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 241 stocks valued at a total of $679.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(12.45%), MDY(7.51%), and BND(7.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HILLS BANK & TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HILLS BANK & TRUST CO bought 641,747 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 684,770. The trade had a 6.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $69.88 per share and a market cap of $79.31Bil. The stock has returned -16.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, HILLS BANK & TRUST CO bought 505,814 shares of BATS:JPIB for a total holding of 549,980. The trade had a 3.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.57.

On 11/03/2022, JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF traded for a price of $44.462 per share and a market cap of $297.90Mil. The stock has returned -9.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 4.73.

During the quarter, HILLS BANK & TRUST CO bought 386,699 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 638,597. The trade had a 2.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $38 per share and a market cap of $88.95Bil. The stock has returned -25.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, HILLS BANK & TRUST CO bought 16,824 shares of ARCA:MDY for a total holding of 126,910. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $440.17.

On 11/03/2022, S&P MidCap 400 ETF traded for a price of $431.59 per share and a market cap of $17.53Bil. The stock has returned -16.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.00.

During the quarter, HILLS BANK & TRUST CO bought 42,140 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 235,274. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $94.46 per share and a market cap of $64.07Bil. The stock has returned -18.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

