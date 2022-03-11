SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $438.00Mil. The top holdings were LEG(6.54%), ZBH(5.15%), and WTM(4.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 71,308-share investment in NYSE:EOG. Previously, the stock had a 1.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.22 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $138.38 per share and a market cap of $81.10Bil. The stock has returned 55.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.37 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 266,745 shares in NYSE:MCY, giving the stock a 1.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.25 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Mercury General Corp traded for a price of $32.38 per share and a market cap of $1.79Bil. The stock has returned -38.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mercury General Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.68 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC reduced their investment in NYSE:MTB by 39,868 shares. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $176.96.

On 11/03/2022, M&T Bank Corp traded for a price of $164.19 per share and a market cap of $28.39Bil. The stock has returned 6.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, M&T Bank Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98 and a price-sales ratio of 3.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC bought 84,882 shares of NYSE:DVN for a total holding of 234,458. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.13.

On 11/03/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $70.73 per share and a market cap of $46.31Bil. The stock has returned 79.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-book ratio of 4.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC bought 210,729 shares of NAS:GNTX for a total holding of 436,381. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.45.

On 11/03/2022, Gentex Corp traded for a price of $25.9 per share and a market cap of $6.09Bil. The stock has returned -27.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gentex Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-book ratio of 2.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 64.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.84 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

