Mogo Schedules Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call

9 minutes ago
Mogo Inc. (

TSX:MOGO, Financial) (NASDAQ:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q3 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by David Feller, Mogo’s Founder & CEO, and Greg Feller, President & CFO. The live webcast will include a slide presentation. The Company will issue its financial results prior to market open on November 10.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE:

Thursday, November 10, 2022

TIME:

3:00 p.m. (ET)

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

(416) 764-8658 or (888) 886-7786 (International)

Conference ID: 34238591

REPLAY:

(416) 764-8692 or (877) 674-7070 until 3:00 p.m. (ET) November 10, 2023

Playback code: 238591

LIVE WEBCAST:

http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mogo.ca%2F

About Mogo

Mogo Inc., one of Canada’s leading financial technology companies, is empowering its more than 2 million members with simple digital solutions to help them get in control of their financial health while also making a positive impact with their money. Through the free Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, get free monthly credit score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans and mortgages. Mogo’s new MogoTrade app offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, bringing automated, fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians, forms the heart of Mogo’s digital wealth platform. Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006372/en/

