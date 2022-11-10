Mogo Inc. ( TSX:MOGO, Financial) (NASDAQ:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q3 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by David Feller, Mogo’s Founder & CEO, and Greg Feller, President & CFO. The live webcast will include a slide presentation. The Company will issue its financial results prior to market open on November 10.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, November 10, 2022 TIME: 3:00 p.m. (ET) DIAL-IN NUMBER: (416) 764-8658 or (888) 886-7786 (International) Conference ID: 34238591 REPLAY: (416) 764-8692 or (877) 674-7070 until 3:00 p.m. (ET) November 10, 2023 Playback code: 238591 LIVE WEBCAST: http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mogo.ca%2F

