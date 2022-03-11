GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $82.00Mil. The top holdings were UNH(31.24%), COST(7.65%), and TMO(7.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 3,824 shares. The trade had a 2.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 11/03/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $543.61 per share and a market cap of $508.48Bil. The stock has returned 20.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-book ratio of 6.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC bought 4,106 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 14,166. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.39.

On 11/03/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $103.88 per share and a market cap of $116.66Bil. The stock has returned -22.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-book ratio of 7.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:PWR by 2,555 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.74.

On 11/03/2022, Quanta Services Inc traded for a price of $144.41 per share and a market cap of $20.65Bil. The stock has returned 23.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quanta Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-book ratio of 4.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 1,688 shares in NAS:AAPL, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.95 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.88 per share and a market cap of $2,209.32Bil. The stock has returned -7.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-book ratio of 43.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.87 and a price-sales ratio of 5.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 11,500-share investment in NYSE:LDP. Previously, the stock had a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.26 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc. traded for a price of $19.02 per share and a market cap of $553.09Mil. The stock has returned -24.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc. has a price-book ratio of 0.91.

