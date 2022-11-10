Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s management team will participate in two institutional investor conferences during the fourth quarter, the Baird 2022 Global Industrials Conference and the Sidoti December Virtual Small Cap Conference.

November 10 : Baird 2022 Global Industrials Conference

December 7 : Sidoti December Virtual Small Cap Conference

A copy of the Company’s most recent earnings release and investor presentation can be accessed from the “Investors” section “News and Events” of its website, www.prim.com.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Primoris Services Corporation is a leading specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy/renewables and pipeline services markets throughout the United States and Canada. The Company supports a diversified base of blue-chip customers with engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services. A focus on multi-year master service agreements and an expanded presence in higher-margin, higher-growth markets such as utility-scale solar facility installations, renewable fuels, power delivery systems and communications infrastructure have also increased the Company’s potential for long-term growth. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.prim.com.

