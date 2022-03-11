GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 219 stocks valued at a total of $1.23Bil. The top holdings were PG(25.17%), AAPL(5.83%), and MSFT(4.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL’s top five trades of the quarter.

GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL reduced their investment in NYSE:PG by 144,182 shares. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.05.

On 11/03/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $132.03 per share and a market cap of $312.87Bil. The stock has returned -6.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-book ratio of 7.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.16 and a price-sales ratio of 4.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL bought 24,128 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 124,793. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.67.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.805 per share and a market cap of $23.61Bil. The stock has returned 0.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL reduced their investment in NAS:PEP by 7,896 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.33.

On 11/03/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $177.78 per share and a market cap of $244.93Bil. The stock has returned 10.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-book ratio of 12.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 13,272 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/03/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $89.3 per share and a market cap of $911.01Bil. The stock has returned -47.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 81.93, a price-book ratio of 6.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 4,013 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 11/03/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $283.85 per share and a market cap of $627.41Bil. The stock has returned -1.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.61, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

