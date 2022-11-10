CyberOptics%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, today announced Nordson Corporation (“the Company”) has completed its acquisition of CyberOptics.

The completion of the transaction follows Nordson’s August 8, 2022, announcement that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the business. The acquisition bolsters the Company’s position in the semiconductor and electronics industries with a differentiated, high-precision sensor and system portfolio that improves customers’ yields, processes and productivity.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nordson Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics’ sensors are used for inspection and metrology in the SMT and semiconductor markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading-edge technologies, the Company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com%2FNordson_Corp or www.facebook.com%2Fnordson.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006319/en/