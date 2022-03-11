Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

15415 CLAYTON ROAD BALLWIN, MO 63011

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 226 stocks valued at a total of $269.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(14.48%), EPD(4.80%), and GOOG(3.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. bought 88,245 shares of NYSE:EPD for a total holding of 542,840. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.8.

On 11/03/2022, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $24.75 per share and a market cap of $53.85Bil. The stock has returned 19.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 25,407-share investment in NAS:MRCY. Previously, the stock had a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.4 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Mercury Systems Inc traded for a price of $49.14 per share and a market cap of $2.84Bil. The stock has returned -6.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mercury Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 258.63, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 36.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 54,575 shares in NYSE:CDRE, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.47 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Cadre Holdings Inc traded for a price of $30.3 per share and a market cap of $1.13Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cadre Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 105.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

During the quarter, Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. bought 3,411 shares of NYSE:LIN for a total holding of 15,916. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $287.21.

On 11/03/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $297.6 per share and a market cap of $147.13Bil. The stock has returned -7.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-book ratio of 3.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.16 and a price-sales ratio of 4.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 11,124-share investment in NYSE:NVS. Previously, the stock had a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.89 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Novartis AG traded for a price of $80.38 per share and a market cap of $174.10Bil. The stock has returned 0.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novartis AG has a price-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

