TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1000 RED RIVER STREET AUSTIN, TX 78701

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2193 stocks valued at a total of $13.77Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.42%), MSFT(4.03%), and AMZN(2.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS’s top five trades of the quarter.

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS reduced their investment in NYSE:LTH by 823 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.64.

On 11/03/2022, Life Time Group Holdings Inc traded for a price of $9.3 per share and a market cap of $1.80Bil. The stock has returned -47.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Life Time Group Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -50.86 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 17,476,102 shares. The trade had a 4.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.06 per share and a market cap of $62.06Bil. The stock has returned -26.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 331,568 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/03/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.88 per share and a market cap of $2,209.32Bil. The stock has returned -7.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-book ratio of 43.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.87 and a price-sales ratio of 5.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS bought 3,500,000 shares of NYSE:CMTG for a total holding of 7,498,001. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.16.

On 11/03/2022, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc traded for a price of $15.54 per share and a market cap of $2.17Bil. The stock has returned 0.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-book ratio of 0.85 and a price-sales ratio of 7.56.

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 274,364 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/03/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $83.43 per share and a market cap of $1,080.42Bil. The stock has returned -43.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-book ratio of 4.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.