ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 162 stocks valued at a total of $822.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.48%), MSFT(4.29%), and AVGO(3.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 353,485 shares in ARCA:SRLN, giving the stock a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.92 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $40.86 per share and a market cap of $6.14Bil. The stock has returned -6.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 106,565 shares in NYSE:PWR, giving the stock a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.74 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Quanta Services Inc traded for a price of $144.41 per share and a market cap of $20.65Bil. The stock has returned 23.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quanta Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-book ratio of 4.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 38,685 shares in NYSE:DRI, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Darden Restaurants Inc traded for a price of $139.47 per share and a market cap of $17.07Bil. The stock has returned -0.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Darden Restaurants Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-book ratio of 8.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 7,548 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 11/03/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $285.93 per share and a market cap of $132.93Bil. The stock has returned -56.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-book ratio of 9.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.08 and a price-sales ratio of 7.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 237,139 shares in NYSE:AQN, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.56 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp traded for a price of $10.76 per share and a market cap of $7.33Bil. The stock has returned -20.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.53 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

