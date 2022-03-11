ROANOKE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP/ NY recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

529 FIFTH AVE NEW YORK, NY 10017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 97 stocks valued at a total of $205.00Mil. The top holdings were MA(7.66%), HD(3.54%), and MSFT(3.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROANOKE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP/ NY’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ROANOKE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP/ NY bought 11,351 shares of NYSE:CRM for a total holding of 23,485. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.57.

On 11/03/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $146.33 per share and a market cap of $146.33Bil. The stock has returned -51.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 270.98, a price-book ratio of 2.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.74 and a price-sales ratio of 4.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

ROANOKE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP/ NY reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 11,240 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.67.

On 11/03/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $76.55 per share and a market cap of $88.53Bil. The stock has returned -66.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-book ratio of 4.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 9,179-share investment in NAS:INTC. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.09 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $27.39 per share and a market cap of $113.04Bil. The stock has returned -42.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

ROANOKE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP/ NY reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 829 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $331.5.

On 11/03/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $309.17 per share and a market cap of $297.25Bil. The stock has returned -5.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-book ratio of 46.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.78 and a price-sales ratio of 13.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 7,000-share investment in NAS:STRS. Previously, the stock had a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.55 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Stratus Properties Inc traded for a price of $28.26 per share and a market cap of $233.80Mil. The stock has returned -16.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stratus Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.50, a price-book ratio of 0.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.13 and a price-sales ratio of 13.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.