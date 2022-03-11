KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $223.00Mil. The top holdings were STIP(21.08%), EQNR(4.84%), and GOLD(4.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC bought 95,635 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 489,665. The trade had a 4.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 11/03/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.57 per share and a market cap of $12.05Bil. The stock has returned -3.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC bought 60,792 shares of NYSE:AEM for a total holding of 142,940. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.87.

On 11/03/2022, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd traded for a price of $41.08 per share and a market cap of $18.79Bil. The stock has returned -18.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.60 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:HLN by 151,230 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.47.

On 11/03/2022, Haleon PLC traded for a price of $6.11 per share and a market cap of $28.21Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Haleon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-book ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.56.

KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 5,435 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 11/03/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $170.72 per share and a market cap of $446.34Bil. The stock has returned 6.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-book ratio of 5.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.00 and a price-sales ratio of 4.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:HD by 2,809 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.18.

On 11/03/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $281.5 per share and a market cap of $288.18Bil. The stock has returned -21.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-book ratio of 1223.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

