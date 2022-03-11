Coastline Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 302 stocks valued at a total of $625.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.05%), AAPL(2.96%), and GOOGL(2.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Coastline Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Coastline Trust Co bought 78,982 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 87,726. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $94.46 per share and a market cap of $64.07Bil. The stock has returned -18.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

Coastline Trust Co reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 144,127 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $38 per share and a market cap of $88.95Bil. The stock has returned -25.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Coastline Trust Co bought 23,806 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 43,835. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $235.82 per share and a market cap of $60.41Bil. The stock has returned -16.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Coastline Trust Co bought 73,435 shares of ARCA:IWR for a total holding of 141,890. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.47.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $65.67 per share and a market cap of $26.36Bil. The stock has returned -20.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Coastline Trust Co reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 43,650 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 11/03/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.95 per share and a market cap of $24.67Bil. The stock has returned -12.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

