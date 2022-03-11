Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 418 stocks valued at a total of $1.38Bil. The top holdings were IVV(13.44%), IEFA(5.60%), and MBB(3.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC bought 390,727 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 406,783. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $82.65 per share and a market cap of $38.01Bil. The stock has returned -21.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.09.

Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:DGRW by 385,272 shares. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.83.

On 11/03/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $58.09 per share and a market cap of $7.00Bil. The stock has returned -5.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 5.21.

During the quarter, Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC bought 195,442 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 216,829. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 11/03/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.57 per share and a market cap of $12.05Bil. The stock has returned -3.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC bought 382,313 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 603,951. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.68 per share and a market cap of $20.80Bil. The stock has returned -11.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 391,687-share investment in ARCA:TFI. Previously, the stock had a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.83 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $43.67 per share and a market cap of $3.33Bil. The stock has returned -13.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

