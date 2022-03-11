CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Cantillon Capital Management LLC is a hedge fund sponsor based out of New York. The company was established in 2003 by William Alexander von Mueffling, who continues to have an active role in the firm as its CEO and CIO. The company is not to be confused with Cantillon Capital Management LLP, which is its European counterpart that is based out of London. The firm has a long term perspective and invests in diversified portfolio of equities and equity related securities, focusing on the belief that there is a direct correlation between long term sustainable financial productivity and intrinsic value. Cantillon Capital Management utilizes a fundamental analysis to make its investment decisions, allocating its assets in the value stocks of selected companies in various public equity markets on a global scale. The company has grown to 21 employees, all of which are investment professionals. Cantillon Capital Management invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the finance, consumer discretionary, industrials, and materials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company currently holds over $12.4 billion in total assets under management spread across 20 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total number of accounts growing from 10 five years ago to twice that amount today and its total managed assets growing significantly from $4.5 billion in 2010 to almost three times that amount, although it has been as low as under $2 billion back in 2011. Cantillon Capital Management mainly caters to pension and profit sharing plans, which alone makes up over three quarters of its client base, and also provides services to charities, pooled investment vehicles, and others, in order of decreasing clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $11.04Bil. The top holdings were SPGI(5.85%), GOOGL(5.10%), and AVGO(4.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 472,922 shares of NAS:ENTG for a total holding of 2,556,644. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.65.

On 11/03/2022, Entegris Inc traded for a price of $63.47 per share and a market cap of $9.45Bil. The stock has returned -56.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Entegris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-book ratio of 4.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 720,803 shares of NAS:SSNC for a total holding of 4,386,719. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.58.

On 11/03/2022, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $48.26 per share and a market cap of $12.31Bil. The stock has returned -37.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 139,323 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 1,207,444. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/03/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $214.25 per share and a market cap of $1,597.12Bil. The stock has returned -35.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-book ratio of 9.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.81 and a price-sales ratio of 7.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 53,808 shares of NYSE:BLK for a total holding of 425,689. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $654.57.

On 11/03/2022, BlackRock Inc traded for a price of $633.81 per share and a market cap of $95.56Bil. The stock has returned -31.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.46 and a price-sales ratio of 5.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 56,874 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/03/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $83.43 per share and a market cap of $1,080.42Bil. The stock has returned -43.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-book ratio of 4.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.