APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation - AGTC

PR Newswire

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 3, 2022

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NasdaqGM: AGTC) to Syncona Limited. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Applied will receive only $0.34 in cash for each share of Applied that they own, plus potential future aggregate cash payments of up to $0.73 per share. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-agtc/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

