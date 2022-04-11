TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC/TX recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $124.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(20.77%), IWR(9.87%), and AAPL(6.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC/TX’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 29,821 shares in ARCA:XLK, giving the stock a 2.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.2 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $118.82 per share and a market cap of $35.99Bil. The stock has returned -26.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.79.

The guru sold out of their 28,560-share investment in ARCA:XLI. Previously, the stock had a 1.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.69 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $93.57 per share and a market cap of $12.66Bil. The stock has returned -9.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.90.

The guru established a new position worth 10,683 shares in ARCA:XLY, giving the stock a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.19 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $136.36 per share and a market cap of $13.77Bil. The stock has returned -33.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 5.81.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC/TX reduced their investment in ARCA:IWR by 22,572 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.47.

On 11/04/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $65.67 per share and a market cap of $26.36Bil. The stock has returned -20.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.43.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC/TX reduced their investment in ARCA:XLP by 17,226 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.87.

On 11/04/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $71.01 per share and a market cap of $15.57Bil. The stock has returned 0.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 4.85.

