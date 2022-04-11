Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10401 N MERIDIAN ST., STE 100 INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46290

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 496 stocks valued at a total of $931.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(13.12%), AMZN(1.87%), and MSFT(1.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC bought 220,000 shares of NAS:APA for a total holding of 256,238. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.75.

On 11/04/2022, APA Corp traded for a price of $47.29 per share and a market cap of $15.44Bil. The stock has returned 73.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, APA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-book ratio of 27.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 55,113 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/04/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.88 per share and a market cap of $2,209.32Bil. The stock has returned -7.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-book ratio of 43.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.87 and a price-sales ratio of 5.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 44,290 shares in NYSE:AFG, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.21 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, American Financial Group Inc traded for a price of $145.55 per share and a market cap of $12.40Bil. The stock has returned 1.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Financial Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-book ratio of 3.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 116,025 shares in NYSE:KR, giving the stock a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.51 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, The Kroger Co traded for a price of $47.22 per share and a market cap of $33.80Bil. The stock has returned 12.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kroger Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-book ratio of 3.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 13-share investment in NYSE:BRK.A. Previously, the stock had a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $428128 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $428800 per share and a market cap of $625.37Bil. The stock has returned -1.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.02, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.