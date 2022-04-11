Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $588.00Mil. The top holdings were CPNG(68.08%), SNOW(14.75%), and BOC(10.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s top five trades of the quarter.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology reduced their investment in NYSE:BOC by 19,755 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.78.

On 11/04/2022, Boston Omaha Corp traded for a price of $27.64 per share and a market cap of $820.86Mil. The stock has returned -22.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Omaha Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -37.85 and a price-sales ratio of 12.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 8,034 shares in NAS:PRCT, giving the stock a 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.89 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp traded for a price of $44 per share and a market cap of $1.96Bil. The stock has returned -2.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp has a price-book ratio of 8.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -30.49 and a price-sales ratio of 26.25.

The guru sold out of their 3,622-share investment in NAS:ABNB. Previously, the stock had a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.8 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $92.02 per share and a market cap of $58.85Bil. The stock has returned -46.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-book ratio of 11.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.09 and a price-sales ratio of 9.20.

During the quarter, Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought 7,816,529 shares of NYSE:CPNG for a total holding of 24,014,645. The trade had a 22.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.39.

On 11/04/2022, Coupang Inc traded for a price of $17.24 per share and a market cap of $30.46Bil. The stock has returned -43.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coupang Inc has a price-book ratio of 14.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -40.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The guru established a new position worth 4,000,000 shares in NAS:GRAB, giving the stock a 2.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.08 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Grab Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2.79 per share and a market cap of $10.75Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grab Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.20 and a price-sales ratio of 18.99.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

