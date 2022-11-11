VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Wildpack Beverage Inc. ( TSXV:CANS, Financial)(OTCQB:WLDPF)("Wildpack") and Woodstream Corporation ("Woodstream") are pleased to announce a partnership that aligns both companies' sustainability values, while ushering in a new category to the aluminum can format, hummingbird nectar.

Wildpack and Woodstream have executed a manufacturing contract whereby Woodstream's nectar, will be canned in Wildpack facilities, rather than manufactured into plastic bottles, as it has historically been packaged. This innovative change will eliminate an estimated 150 tons of plastic, which is a significant positive step in reducing the 1 million birds that die from plastic annually.

"A partnership that eliminates single use plastics, while welcoming a new entrant to the aluminum can format, is a win-win for us," said Mitch Barnard, Chief Executive Officer. "Environmental sustainability is a central value and drives our focus on the aluminum can format, so when Woodstream approached us to help them achieve their sustainability goals, we were eager to think outside the box and adapt our processes to non-traditional segments."

Steve Lorraine, SVP - Wild Bird Division said"Our commitment to decreasing our environmental footprint is demonstrated through this partnership. The values of our organization are anchored on continuous improvement and innovation. We are always looking for new methods to improve our efficiency and working with Wildpack will assist us in moving toward even more sustainable practices."

Hummingbird nectar is a counter-seasonal product. Wildpack continues to remain focused on building a strong base of customers which are less impacted by seasonality compared to its former summer skewed customer base.

Per: "Mitch Barnard"

Mitch Barnard

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact us at:

[email protected]

or

Elijah Clare

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Advisors

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is the legal advisor to Wildpack Beverage Inc.

Visit our investor website at:

https://investor.wildpackbev.com

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging operating in the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of six facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Atlanta, Georgia, Longmont, Colorado, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021, and on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol "WLDPF" on February 23, 2022.

About Woodstream

Woodstream is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of branded pest control and lawn & garden products, under brands such as Victor®, Terro®, Perky-Pet®, Havahart®, Safer®, DynaTrap® and Mosquito Magnet®, among others. The company's products, which have leading market share positions within their respective segments, are sold at more than 100,000 retail locations and to professional pest control providers throughout the United States, Canada, and other international markets.

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to Wildpack's plans, investments from private placements, anticipated revenue from manufacturing agreements, board appointment, plans to build additional facilities, financial performance and operating performance, anticipated growth in co-packing business, the estimation of revenue, the timing and targets of M&A activity, costs, future capital expenditures, and the success of scaling up production. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, ability to obtain sufficient and suitable financing, actual results of current production and decorating, fluctuations in prices of aluminum; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the co-packaging industry; delays in the completion of capex activities, changes in national and local government regulation of manufacturing operations and labour laws particularly in light of the COVID pandemic, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments where Wildpack operates. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied by Wildpack are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Wildpack's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Although Wildpack has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties related to Wildpack's business, including that Wildpack's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; delays in filing of financial information; adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the beverage manufacturing and packaging sector in general; that future results may vary from historical results; and competition in the markets where Wildpack operates. Except as required by securities law, Wildpack does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Wildpack Beverage Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723889/Wildpack-Woodstream-Announce-Sustainability-Partnership



