Renasant Bank recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 160 stocks valued at a total of $107.00Mil. The top holdings were UNH(3.20%), IVE(3.17%), and IVW(2.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Renasant Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

Renasant Bank reduced their investment in BATS:NOBL by 11,667 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.03.

On 11/04/2022, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF traded for a price of $85.94 per share and a market cap of $10.20Bil. The stock has returned -8.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 8.02.

Renasant Bank reduced their investment in NAS:DVY by 6,092 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.53.

On 11/04/2022, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $116.32 per share and a market cap of $21.30Bil. The stock has returned 0.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

The guru established a new position worth 5,958 shares in NAS:ESGU, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.16 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $82.26 per share and a market cap of $19.15Bil. The stock has returned -21.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.50.

The guru established a new position worth 10,274 shares in NAS:IUSB, giving the stock a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.45 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $43.62 per share and a market cap of $18.08Bil. The stock has returned -16.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 0.77.

The guru established a new position worth 19,815 shares in BATS:GOVT, giving the stock a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.61 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.28 per share and a market cap of $21.13Bil. The stock has returned -14.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

