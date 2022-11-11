Inogen%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 30 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast and archived recording of each presentation will be available to all interested parties through the News+%2F+Events page on the Inogen Investor+Relations website.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.inogen.com%2F, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.inogen.com%2F.

About Inogen

Inogen is a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. The Company primarily develops, manufactures, and markets innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

