SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) ( SEDG). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased SolarEdge securities between August 6, 2020 to October 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until January 3, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below into a browser:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/solaredge-technologies-inc

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the designs of the power optimizers, inverters, and components thereof used to develop SolarEdge’s products potentially originated with and were misappropriated from Ampt; (ii) Ampt made claims against the Company for misappropriating Ampt’s patented technology, (iii) evidentiary support existed for the allegations that SolarEdge misappropriated certain patents relating to the design and development of the Company’s power optimizers and inverters; (iv) as a result, SolarEdge faced a threat of regulatory and/or court action, which could prohibit the import, marketing, and sale of its power optimizers and inverters, including solar energy systems that contain such products; which in turn (v) seriously threatened SolarEdge’s ability to monetize on their solar energy systems that contain the power optimizers and inverters in the United States and generate revenue; and (vi) certain revenues generated from the sale of power optimizers and inverters were potentially based on SolarEdge’s unlawful activities, including the misappropriation of patented designs by Ampt.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the SolarEdge class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the SolarEdge class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines .

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.