Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced it will participate in the 52nd Annual Baird Global Industrial Conference at the Ritz Carlton Chicago from November 8 to November 10.

Terran Orbital Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart will present on Tuesday, November 8 at 3:30 p.m. CT. Hobart will also conduct one-on-one interviews throughout the day.

The conference will provide a unique opportunity to connect with senior executives from over 250 leading public and private corporations representing moderate- to large-capitalization companies. Represented sectors will include Advanced Industrial Equipment, Aerospace & Defense, Airlines, Building Products & General Industrial, Chemicals, Energy Technology & Resource Management, Global Auto & Truck Markets, Industrial Distribution & Services, Industrial Services, Machinery & Diversified Manufacturing, Metals & Mining, Packaging & Coatings, Process Controls, and Transportation & Logistics.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

