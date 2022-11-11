BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA ( SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space, announced today the company will be participating in the following investor conferences.

Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference; Fireside Chat on Tuesday, November 29 at 2:15pm EST / 8:15pm CET





Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ; Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 30 at 1:40pm MST / 9:40pm CET

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the sessions on the Investor Relations section of the company website at ir.sophiagenetics.com.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS ( SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn,Facebook,and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

