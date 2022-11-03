Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 11, 2022!

TELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3511 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2022.

By order of the Board

Andrea Wood
Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia
November 3, 2022

Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODY4OTI2NiM1MjQzNjI5IzIwMDY2Mzg=
TELUS-Communications-Inc.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles