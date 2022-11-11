The partnership will enhance American Robotics' autonomous drone platform with sensors to detect methane leaks

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private wireless data, drone, and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), today announced American Robotics' strategic technology partnership with Infrared Cameras Inc. (ICI), a developer of thermal cameras and infrared systems. Combined with ICI's optical gas imaging (OGI) and thermal sensors, American Robotics' autonomous Scout System drone will be equipped with the technology needed to automate inspection of oil and gas assets and identification of methane leaks.

"American Robotics continues to see some of the oil and gas industry's largest companies focus on integrating autonomous drones into their operations to conduct regular site inspections and ensure employee safety," said Reese Mozer, co-founder and CEO of American Robotics. "Through our strategic technology partnership with ICI, we continue to expand our product offerings with key features tailor made for the oil and gas industry, enabling customers to automate inspections of critical assets such as tanks, pipes and pumps. Importantly, the solutions being developed in connection with our ICI partnership are designed to meet specific customer requests."

ICI's OGI and thermal sensors will enable the Scout System to autonomously collect critical data and identify anomalies such as methane leaks and equipment and electrical hotspots. Additionally, this new technology will enable customers to reduce operational expenses, minimize reputational risk and safeguard employees and the environment. Incorporating ICI's OGI and thermal sensors further enhances American Robotics' oil and gas solution, deepening the Company's competitive differentiation within the autonomous drone-in-a-box (DIB) market.

"We are excited to partner with American Robotics to bring innovative solutions to the oil and gas industry," said Gary Strahan, Founder and CEO of Infrared Cameras Inc. "We believe that our state-of-the-art software and multi-sensor payloads combined with American Robotics' leading drone solution, will greatly benefit clients across the oil and gas industry."

By leveraging ICI's thermal and optical gas imaging sensors, American Robotics is further establishing itself as the market-leading drone-in-a-box solution for the oil and gas market segment. Through its partnership with ICI, American Robotics believes that it has positioned itself for significant revenue growth in the oil and gas industry where the market for drone solutions is estimated to be $23.9 billion by 2027. The target release for this combined technology is 2023. To learn more about American Robotics and its Scout System drone, click here.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"). Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System™ is a highly automated,

AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System™ is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Networks and Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Infrared Cameras Inc.

Infrared Cameras Inc has been a leader in developing and manufacturing innovative infrared imaging technology since 1995. Veteran-owned and based in Beaumont, Texas, ICI offers complete infrared solutions, including equipment, custom designs, on-prem and cloud-based software, calibration, training, and more. The company's mission is to develop the most sensitive, accurate, and competitively priced infrared cameras and supporting software in the world. To learn more about Infrared Cameras, visit www.infraredcameras.com or follow ICI on Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

