%3Cb%3EFiscalNote+Holdings%2C+Inc%3C%2Fb%3E. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers legal and regulatory data and insights, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022 prior to market open.

FiscalNote will host a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (U.S.) to review the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. To access this call, dial 1 (888) 660-6510 for the U.S. or Canada, or 1 (929) 203-0882 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada with the conference ID 1271923. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of FiscalNote’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fiscalnote.com%2F.

An audio replay of this conference call will also be available through November 28, 2022 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 for the U.S. or Canada, or 1-647-362-9199 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada, and entering 1271923. A recording will also be archived and accessible at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fiscalnote.com%2F.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005208/en/