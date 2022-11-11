Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 11, 2022!

Bath & Body Works Declares Cash Dividend

5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (: BBWI) announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share payable on Dec. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 18, 2022.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,770 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 360 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

For further information, please contact:

Bath & Body Works, Inc.:

Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Relations
Tammy Roberts Myers
[email protected]

WRITTEN BY

