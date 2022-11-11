FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems ( AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received $4.4 million in orders from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple WaferPak™ full wafer Contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs for silicon carbide power semiconductors for the electric vehicle market. These WaferPak Contactors are expected to ship by the end of Aehr’s fiscal third quarter ending February 28, 2023.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are excited to receive these follow-on orders for a significant number of WaferPaks to be used with previously shipped FOX-XP systems for high volume production of MOSFETS used in electric vehicle inverters and onboard chargers. This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market, and has publicly announced that they expect their growth rate to accelerate faster than previously forecasted. We are excited to participate in their ramp and meet their quality, reliability and capacity needs, and they continue to forecast orders for a significant number of FOX systems and WaferPak Contactors during this fiscal year and well into the future.

“Customers may initially purchase a small number of WaferPaks to be used in the characterization and qualification of devices with their customers, and then upon successful qualification and design wins, follow with orders like this for a significant number of WaferPaks to be used with the FOX-XP multi-wafer systems they have installed as they move into volume production.

“We continue to be very optimistic about our business. The FOX-XP system is critical for wafer level burn-in of silicon carbide devices to meet the quality and reliability needs of the automotive industry, and from our conversations with most all of the potential silicon carbide customers worldwide, it is very clear that there is a plan to move to wafer level burn-in for their devices. This is particularly true for the automotive space, where traction inverters are shifting to multi-chip modules that provide higher performance in terms of efficiency, cooling and system integration.”

The FOX-XP system, available with multiple WaferPak Contactors (full wafer test) or multiple DiePakTM Carriers (singulated die/module test) configurations, is capable of functional test and burn-in/cycling of integrated devices such as silicon carbide power devices, silicon photonics as well as other optical devices, 2D and 3D sensors, flash memories, Gallium Nitride (GaN), magnetic sensors, microcontrollers, and other leading-edge ICs in either wafer form factor, before they are assembled into single or multi-die stacked packages, or in singulated die or module form factor.

