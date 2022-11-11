PARIS, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (: CSTM) announced today that it is joining the First Movers Coalition (FMC), a global initiative to accelerate zero-carbon technologies and reduce carbon emissions.



The First Movers Coalition is a global initiative led by the World Economic Forum and the U.S. Government to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors by leveraging companies’ combined purchasing power. More than 50 companies have joined the coalition to drive more green demand and low-carbon technologies and to help advance the world’s climate goals.

“We are proud to join the First Movers Coalition and to contribute to a faster decarbonization journey for the industry. Aluminium is fully and easily recyclable, and nearly 75% of all aluminium ever produced is still in use today. The aluminium industry has a great role to play to promote the circular economy of tomorrow, and we are excited to further leverage our sustainability actions with this global program,” said Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium. “We are committed to do our part in the fight against climate change, and to collaborate across the value-chain to help drive the low-carbon transition.”

“Constellium’s impact across the value chain makes the company a tremendous addition to the First Movers Coalition. We look forward to partnering with Constellium to encourage clean energy innovation and move the aluminium industry toward a zero-carbon future,” said Nancy Gillis, Programme Head of the First Movers Coalition, World Economic Forum.

By joining the FMC, Constellium pledges that by 2030, 10 percent of its primary aluminium purchases will be near-zero emissions, emitting less than 3 tons of CO 2 per ton. The FMC pledge also includes a commitment that by 2030 at least 50 percent of all aluminium Constellium uses will be from recycled sources.

Constellium’s commitments to the FMC complement its targets to accomplish a 30 percent reduction in carbon emissions intensity by 2030 (scope 1, 2 and 3), and to increase its recycled input. They also further its engagement to build a sustainable supply chain. Constellium is a founding member of the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, and has certified several of its facilities. The company has recently joined the Mission Possible Partnership, an alliance of climate leaders focused on boosting decarbonization across the entire value chain of the world’s highest-emitting industries in the next 10 years.

About Constellium

Constellium (: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €6.2 billion of revenue in 2021.

