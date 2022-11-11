Cantaloupe%2C+Inc., (NASDAQ:CTLP) (“CTLP” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the Company will be hosting 1x1s and small group meetings at the Citi 2022 Global FinTech Conference in New York, NY.

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN. The discussion will begin at 12:00PM CT (1:00PM ET).

Investors and interested parties can access the Stephens presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fcantaloupeinc.gcs-web.com%2F.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. For more information, please visit our website at www.cantaloupe.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005161/en/