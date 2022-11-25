Today, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced it will give away more than $1 million in prizes to in-store shoppers on Black Friday, Nov. 25, through its TGIBF! Sweepstakes* as it unveils its Black+Friday+ad. The exciting addition to the retailer’s much anticipated Black Friday event, comes as Kohl’s ushers in a month’s worth of deals, beginning today with a longer Black Friday Early Access Sale and culminating with deep Black Friday Week and Cyber Days savings. All month long, Kohl’s is giving customers more of what they want – added value – with only-at-Kohl’s savings including Kohl’s Cash coupons and Kohl’s Rewards, on top of incredible prices on all the top gifting categories including electronics, toys, prestige beauty from Sephora, outdoor, pet, and apparel.

NEW TGIBF Sweepstakes* Gives Shoppers The Chance to Win Big In-Store on Black Friday

As customers gear up for one of the most exciting shopping days of the year, the retailer is rewarding customers who make Kohl’s stores their first stop on Black Friday with great deals on products they’ll love, Kohl’s-only rewards, and the chance to win big. New this year, Kohl’s will give away more than $1 million in prizes to shoppers on Black Friday, Nov. 25, through its TGIBF! Sweepstakes*. The first 200 Kohl’s customers at each store will have the chance to win one of thousands of prizes – from a family trip to LEGOLAND®, to prizes from top brands including Shark, Ninja, Cuisinart, and Samsonite, as well as Sephora at Kohl’s gift cards and Kohl’s Cash.

On Friday, Nov. 25, the first 200 customers at any one of Kohl’s 1,100 stores nationwide will receive a TGIBF! Sweepstakes game card that will reveal one of a variety of prizes from Kohl’s – every card is a winner! Each game card will include a code that shoppers can input on KohlsTGIBF.com to reveal a prize.

Black Friday Early Access Begins TODAY, Friday, Nov. 4

Customers can get a jump start on shopping during Kohl’s Black Friday Early Access event with hundreds of deals beginning today, through Thursday, Nov. 10 – one day longer than last year! New this year, customers shopping Kohls.com will receive free shipping on any order over $25, and customer-favorite earn of $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent⁺ is back for one day only – TODAY, Nov. 4. Check out some of the savings available today:

$149.99 Calphalon Classic 10 pc. Hard-Anodized Cookware Set + an extra 15% with coupon*** Earn $30 Kohl's Cash⁺

$54.99 Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 16GB Tablet with 7-in. Display Earn $15 Kohl's Cash⁺

$144.49 Shark UltraLight or Rotator Pro vacuums with 15% off coupon*** Earn $30 Kohl's Cash⁺

$19.99 & under boots for women and kids + an extra 15% off with coupon***

40% off Levi’s clothing for the family

70% off Fine Jewelry, select styles + an extra 15% off with coupon***

50% off select toys

Plus, Kohl’s is giving customers even more ways to save during Black Friday Early Access with:

Extra 15% off purchases in-store and online*** from Friday, Nov. 4 - Thursday, Nov. 10

in-store and online*** from Friday, Nov. 4 - Thursday, Nov. 10 $10 Kohl's Cash ⁺ earn for every $50 spent from Saturday, Nov. 5 to Thursday, Nov. 10

from Saturday, Nov. 5 to Thursday, Nov. 10 Sephora Holiday Savings Event at Kohl’s! (through Nov. 7) Customers can jump in on the Sephora Holiday Savings Event, happening now through Monday, Nov. 7, where Beauty Insiders receive 10-20% off their purchases using code SAVINGS, or can take 30% off Sephora Collection purchases using code SCSAVE. (Offer discounts and dates vary by membership tier, some exclusions apply; Discounts not combinable).

Dashing Deal Days: Two Weekends Leading Up to Black Friday Week

The savings continue with its Dashing Deal Days events – Nov. 11 through Nov. 12 and Nov. 18 through Nov. 19 – leading up to Black Friday Week. Customers will find amazing deals on key gifting categories, including toys, home, active and casual apparel, and more. Plus, there are additional ways to save:

$10 Kohl's Cash earn for every $50 spent ⁺ from Friday, Nov. 11 - Thursday, Nov. 17

⁺ from Friday, Nov. 11 - Thursday, Nov. 17 $10 off a $25 purchase*** from Friday, Nov. 11 - Saturday, Nov. 12

from Friday, Nov. 11 - Saturday, Nov. 12 Extra 20% off purchases** *from Friday, Nov. 11 - Saturday, Nov. 19

*from Friday, Nov. 11 - Saturday, Nov. 19 30% off in-store purchases*** for active and former military personnel, veterans and their families from Friday, Nov. 11 - Sunday, Nov. 13 (Valid military ID is required)

Black Friday Week Deals: Sunday, Nov. 20 - Friday, Nov. 25

The savings frenzy peaks during Kohl’s Black Friday Week savings event, which kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20 at 12:01 a.m. CT online and 8 a.m. local time** in-store, with incredible savings on all of the must-have holiday gifts. Deals will be available all week through Friday, Nov. 25, both in-store and online, while supplies last. Check out some of Kohl’s great Black Friday deals below, and visit Kohl’s Black+Friday+Ad to see all of the available deals:

$149.99 Your Choice Ninja Creami ice cream maker, Professional Pro Kitchen System, or Digital Air Fryer Oven + an extra 15% off with coupon*** Earn $30 Kohl's Cash⁺

$8.49 SO and Sonoma Goods for Life sweaters for women and juniors with 15% off coupon***

60% off luggage, select styles + an extra 15% off with coupon***

65% off all Cuddl Duds bedding

50% off all Food Network for the kitchen

40-50% off all pet supplies and accessories + an extra 15% off with coupon***

40% off all Koolaburra for the Home

50% off select toys

30% off LEGO

And, on top of steep savings, Kohl’s is giving customers added value during Black Friday Week with:

Extra 15% off purchases*** from Sunday, Nov. 20 - Friday, Nov. 25

from Sunday, Nov. 20 - Friday, Nov. 25 $15 in Kohl's Cash earn for every $50 spent⁺, all week long from Sunday, Nov. 20 until Friday, Nov. 25

Black Friday Flash Steals: Thursday, Nov. 24 (online) - Friday, Nov. 25 (in-store & online)

Here in a flash, Kohl’s Black Friday Flash Steals are available while supplies last online on Thursday, Nov. 24 ​​beginning at 12:01 a.m. CT on Kohls.com and in-store on Friday, Nov. 25 when stores open at 5 a.m. local time*. Kohl’s is sweetening the deal with an extra 15% off purchases***, and customers earn $15 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent⁺. Check out these, and some of the other steals below:

$599.99 GOTRAX Emerge electric bike - Earn $180 in Kohl's Cash⁺

$299.99 VIZIO V-Series 50-in. 4K HDR smart TV - Earn $90 in Kohl's Cash⁺

$35.69 1/4-ct. T.W. diamond rings in sterling silver with 15% off coupon***

$67.99 7-ft. pre-lit artificial Christmas trees with 15% off coupon*** - Earn $15 in Kohl’s Cash⁺

$8.49 SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Croft & Barrow flannel tops for women and juniors with 15% off coupon***

$4.99 select styles of Barbie, Disney Princess, Hot Wheels, and 5 Surprise (In-store only)

$12.74 SO faux fur boots and sneakers for women, select styles + extra 15% off with coupon***

25% off select Vans shoes for men and women + extra 15% off with coupon***

Cyber Kickoff – Starting Saturday, Nov. 26

The savings continue with Kohl’s Cyber Kickoff event beginning Saturday, Nov. 26. More details will be shared soon.

Kohl’s Conveniences

Between tools like the Kohl’s App, which stores customers’ offers, Kohl’s Rewards and Kohl’s Cash in their digital wallet, to free store pickup options, including self-pickup and buy online, and ship-to-store, Kohl’s is making it easier than ever to shop for the holidays.

Plus, beginning this holiday season, Kohl’s is debuting paper gift cards for customers as the company continues its efforts to reduce its plastic waste. Kohl’s has also launched the opportunity for customers to purchase and redeem Sephora gift cards at Sephora at Kohl’s locations.

More Savings, More Value

It wouldn’t be a Kohl’s shopping experience without taking advantage of its many exclusive savings programs, including:

Kohl's Rewards – Customers can earn 5% Kohl's Rewards***** on every purchase, every day, any way they pay, when they join the Kohl's Rewards program. Plus, get twice the benefits by linking a Sephora Beauty Insider account to earn points on Sephora at Kohl’s purchases. This season, Kohl's Rewards customers can also receive other great, exclusive offers during the holidays. Start receiving benefits today by signing up for free online.

– Customers can earn 5% Kohl's Rewards***** on every purchase, every day, any way they pay, when they join the Kohl's Rewards program. Plus, get twice the benefits by linking a Sephora Beauty Insider account to earn points on Sephora at Kohl’s purchases. This season, Kohl's Rewards customers can also receive other great, exclusive offers during the holidays. Start receiving benefits today by signing up for free online. Kohl's Card – Kohl's Card is perfect for customers looking to maximize their savings with exclusive discounts that can be combined with Kohl’s great sale prices and special offers. Plus, Kohl’s Rewards who use their Kohl’s Card will earn 50% more rewards – that’s 7.5%! Don’t have a Kohl's Card yet? Customers can also save 35% on their first purchase when they open an account at any Kohl's store nationwide****. Terms and exclusions apply; subject to credit approval.

Find all of the great savings this season at your nearest Kohl’s, or online at Kohls.com.

⁺Kohl's Cash® terms and exclusions apply. Earn amount of Kohl's Cash® is approximate and may vary if additional coupons are applied to the purchase transaction. See coupon or ask an associate for details. Kohl’s Cash® not valid on Sephora.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Game pieces available to 1st 200 eligible visitors to each Kohl’s store location on 11/25/22 (beginning at 5:00 a.m. and ending approximately 8:00 a.m. local time). A PURCHASE AT KOHL’S IS NOT REQUIRED NOR WILL DOING SO INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 years of age or older. Limit one (1) game piece per person. To see what prize you've won, go to www.KohlsTGIBF.com and complete entry form by 12/9/22 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Most will win $5 Kohl's Cash®. Visit www.KohlsTGIBF.com for full Official Rules including eligibility restrictions, how to enter, odds, prize descriptions and limitations. Void were prohibited by law.

**Store hours may vary by location. See Kohls.com for details.

***Present coupon in-store or enter code on Kohls.com to achieve noted item price. Offer terms apply. See coupon or ask an associate for details.

****TAKE AN EXTRA 35% OFF your first Kohl's Card™ purchase when you open a Kohl's Card™. Subject to credit approval. Some exclusions may apply. Visit Kohls.com/apply or see associate for details. Kohl's Card™ COUPON valid in store and online. Limit one coupon per customer. DOLLAR-OFF COUPONS, INCLUDING KOHL'S CASH® COUPONS, KOHL'S REWARDS® AND PROMOTIONAL GIFTS, WILL BE APPLIED PRIOR TO PERCENT-OFF TOTAL PURCHASE COUPONS. Coupon not valid on the following categories and brands of merchandise: Gift Cards; Kohl's Cares® cause merchandise or other charitable items; select online-exclusives; premium athletic; beauty and fragrance (including Sephora at Kohl's purchases); consumables; Curated by Kohl's brands; select electrics; premium electronics; premium footwear; select personal care; select novelty gifts; sporting goods; sports team merchandise; premium sunglasses; toys; Calvin Klein; Columbia; Crocs; Eddie Bauer; The Honest Company; select KitchenAid; Koolaburra by UGG; Lands' End; Levi's; Lovepop; ScentWorx; S'well; Tommy Hilfiger; and TOMS. See complete list of exclusions at Kohls.com/exclusions or look for signs in store. Coupon also not valid on price adjustments on prior purchases; payment on a Kohl's Card™ account; taxes, shipping and/or handling fees. Subject to credit approval. Reproductions or duplicates not accepted. See associate for details.

*****Visit Kohls.com/Rewards for program details and terms and conditions.

