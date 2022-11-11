RENO, Nev., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (“Dragonfly” or the “Company”) ( DFLI), an industry leader in energy storage and producer of deep cycle lithium-ion storage batteries, is pleased to announce several executive level promotions to support its strategic initiatives. The promotions will be effective immediately, and these executives will join Chief Financial Officer, John Marchetti, in providing leadership across all key functions of the company.



“I am pleased to be able to elevate so many talented professionals to Dragonfly’s executive ranks,” said Denis Phares, CEO of Dragonfly Energy. “These appointments are another important milestone in Dragonfly’s continuing growth and development as a public company. The leadership and experience that each of these individuals bring to the company will help us continue to be a leader in the evolution to smart energy storage solutions that enable the widespread adoption of safe, affordable renewable energy.”

Ms. Nicole Harvey has been promoted to Chief Legal Officer, responsible for the company’s corporate law and governance, intellectual property, government relations, risk management and corporate compliance functions. Ms. Harvey joined Dragonfly in 2021, bringing more than 14 years of legal and compliance experience through her various roles in public and private practice, including serving as senior counsel for the Corix Group of Companies and as regulatory compliance manager for Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

Mr. Wade Seaburg has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for Dragonfly’s sales, business development and revenue growth and diversification efforts. Mr. Seaburg began working with Dragonfly in 2018, bringing more than 20 years of demonstrated growth and success in consumer and industrial markets. Earlier in his career, he held various sales leadership positions at WESCO Distribution and Eaton Electrical.

Mr. Tyler Bourns has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Bourns joined Dragonfly in 2021 and brings more than 15 years of sustained success producing award-winning content for global brands. A three-time Emmy Award winner, he has produced and filmed thought-leading content for such recognized brands as Panasonic, GE Energy and Terrasmart.

The expansion of Dragonfly’s senior executive team follows the recent completion of the company’s public listing on Nasdaq.

In addition to these appointments, Dragonfly announced that Chief Operating Officer Sean Nichols will be leaving the company to pursue other interests. Mr. Phares commented, “Sean has been critical to the growth and success of Dragonfly Energy. He and I have worked side-by-side for the last nine years and I could not have asked for a better partner, leader and friend. I wish Sean nothing but the best as he moves on to his next entrepreneurial opportunity.”

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. ( DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of the Company’s proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

