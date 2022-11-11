Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or “the Company”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, John Morris, CEO and Tim Murphy, CFO will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2022 Global FinTech Conference in New York, NY. The discussion will begin at 1:15pm ET.

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, John Morris, CEO and Tim Murphy, CFO will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN. The discussion will begin at 3:00pm CT (4:00pm ET).

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, John Morris, CEO and Tim Murphy, CFO will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ. The discussion will begin at 1:00pm MT (3:00pm ET).

The discussions will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.repay.com%2F under the “Events” section. An archive of the webcasts will be available at the same location on the website for 90 days.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005133/en/