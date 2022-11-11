Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced the publication of two peer-reviewed articles in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal, the official journal of The Aesthetic Society. The publications highlight the nuances of glabellar line (GL) injection technique and aim to improve patient outcomes, irrespective of the neuromodulator used. The first publication demonstrates the impact of subtle variations in glabellar line injection technique on eyebrow position, and the second proposes a structured and comprehensive assessment algorithm focused on anatomical principles, allowing for an individualized treatment approach.

“These newly published manuscripts demonstrate Revance’s commitment to improving aesthetic patient outcomes,” said Conor Gallagher, Vice President of Medical Affairs and Scientific Innovation at Revance. “We show for the first time, with supporting data, that small differences in glabellar line technique can impact both static and dynamic brow position outcomes. Although glabellar line treatment is often considered straightforward, secondary effects on eyebrow position can impact the broader aesthetic outcome, beyond the simple reduction of the frown lines.”

Publications:

Title: Impact of Glabellar Injection Technique with DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection on Brow Position

Authors: Vince Bertucci, Jeremy B. Green, John P. Fezza, Jessica Brown, Conor J. Gallagher

Title: Integrative Assessment for Optimizing Aesthetic Outcomes When Treating Glabellar Lines with Botulinum Toxin Type A: An Appreciation of the Role Of The Frontalis

Authors: Vince Bertucci, Jean D. Carruthers, Deborah Sherman, Conor J. Gallagher, Jessica Brown

INDICATION

DAXXIFY™ (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection is an acetylcholine release inhibitor and neuromuscular blocking agent indicated for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines associated with corrugator and/or procerus muscle activity in adult patients.

WARNING: DISTANT SPREAD OF TOXIN EFFECT

The effects of DAXXIFY™ and all botulinum toxin products may spread from the area of injection to produce symptoms consistent with botulinum toxin effects. These symptoms have been reported hours to weeks after injection. Swallowing and breathing difficulties can be life threatening and there have been reports of death. DAXXIFY™ is not approved for the treatment of spasticity or any conditions other than glabellar lines.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications

DAXXIFY™ contraindications include hypersensitivity to any botulinum toxin preparation or any of the components in the formulation and infection at the injection site(s).

Warnings and Precautions

Please refer to Boxed Warning for Distant Spread of Toxin Effect.

The potency units of DAXXIFY™ are not interchangeable with other preparations of other botulinum toxin products. Recommended dose and frequency of administration should not be exceeded. Patients should seek immediate medical attention if respiratory, speech or swallowing difficulties occur. Use caution when administering to patients with pre-existing cardiovascular disease. Concomitant neuromuscular disorders may exacerbate clinical effects of treatment.

Adverse Reactions

The most commonly observed adverse reactions (≥1%) were headache (6%), eyelid ptosis (2%) and facial paresis (1%).

Drug Interactions

Co-administration of DAXXIFY™ and aminoglycoside antibiotics, anticholinergic agents or any other agents interfering with neuromuscular transmission or muscle relaxants should only be performed with caution as the effect of DAXXIFY™ may be potentiated. The effect of administering different botulinum neurotoxins during course of treatment with DAXXIFY™ is unknown.

Use in Specific Populations

DAXXIFY™ is not recommended for use in children or pregnant women.

Please see DAXXIFY™ full %3Cb%3EPrescribing+Information%2C+including+Boxed+Warning+and+Medication+Guide.%3C%2Fb%3E

About DAXXIFY™

DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection is the first and only FDA approved long-lasting peptide-formulated neuromodulator product for use in adults for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines (glabellar lines).1-2,7-11 DAXXIFY™ has the ability to deliver year-long results for patients with potentially only two treatments per year and has been proven to be effective, and generally safe and well tolerated.2-5 * DAXXIFY™ is powered by a cell-penetrating peptide technology (Peptide Exchange Technology™), Revance's proprietary, synthetic, 35-amino-acid stabilizing excipient with a highly positive charge, and is free of human serum albumin or animal-based components.1,2,11 Manufactured exclusively in the U.S., DAXXIFY™ is the first true innovation in neuromodulator product formulation in over 30 years.

Revance has evaluated this neuromodulator formulation in other Phase 2 clinical studies in aesthetics, including the full upper face, forehead lines and crow’s feet as well as in therapeutic indications, including cervical dystonia and upper limb spasticity. Learn more at %3Cb%3ERevanceAesthetics.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

About Revance

Revance is a commercial stage biotechnology company setting the new standard in healthcare with innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings that elevate patient and physician experiences. Revance’s aesthetics portfolio of expertly created products and services, including DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, and OPUL®, the first-of-its-kind Relational Commerce platform for aesthetic practices, deliver a differentiated and exclusive offering for the company’s elite practice partners and their consumers. Revance has also partnered with Viatris Inc. to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which will compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance’s therapeutics pipeline is currently focused on muscle movement disorders including evaluating DAXXIFY™ in two debilitating conditions, cervical dystonia and upper limb spasticity.

Revance is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with additional office locations in Newark, Pleasanton and Irvine, California. Learn more at %3Cb%3Ewww.Revance.com%3C%2Fb%3E or connect with us on %3Cb%3ELinkedIn%3C%2Fb%3E.

“Revance” and the Revance logo and OPUL are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Resilient Hyaluronic Acid® and RHA® are trademarks of TEOXANE SA.

BOTOX® is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements related to our opportunity in aesthetics and therapeutics; our ability to set a new standard in aesthetics, therapeutics and healthcare; the potential safety, efficacy and duration of DAXXIFY™; development of a biosimilar to BOTOX® with our partner, Viatris; statements about our business strategy, timeline and other goals, plans and prospects; the outcomes for and experiences of patients; the extent to which our products and services are differentiated; and the potential benefits of our products and services to patients and physicians; constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance, events, circumstances or achievements reflected in the forward-looking statements will ever be achieved or occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties relate, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully commercialize DAXXIFY™ and to continue to successfully commercialize the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers and OPUL®; the results, timing, costs, and completion of our research and development activities and regulatory approvals; our ability to obtain funding for our operations; the timing of capital expenditures; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements, our financial performance and the economics of DAXXIFY™, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers and OPUL®; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our manufacturing operations, supply chain, end user demand for our products and services, the aesthetics market, commercialization efforts, business operations, regulatory meetings, inspections and approvals, clinical trials and other aspects of our business and on the market; our ability and the ability of our partners to manufacture supplies for DAXXIFY™ and our product candidates and to acquire supplies of the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers; the uncertain clinical development process; the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results or that positive results would assure regulatory approval or commercial success; the applicability of clinical study results to actual outcomes; the rate and degree of economic benefit, safety, efficacy, commercial acceptance, market, competition and/or size and growth potential of DAXXIFY™, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, OPUL® and our drug product candidates, if approved; reports of adverse events or safety concerns involving DAXXIFY™ or the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers; the timing and cost of commercialization activities; the proper training and administration of our products by physicians and medical staff; our ability to expand sales and marketing capabilities; the status of commercial collaborations; changes in and failures to comply with privacy and data protection laws; our ability to effectively manage our expanded operations in connection with the acquisition of Hint, Inc; our ability to continue obtaining and maintaining intellectual property protection for DAXXIFY™ and our drug product candidates; the cost and our ability to defend ourselves in product liability, intellectual property, class action or other lawsuits; the volatility of our stock price; and other risks. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including factors described in the section entitled "Risks Factors" on our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022 and including, without limitation, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on August 9, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

