November 4, 2022-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, which details the company’s accomplishments in 2021 on its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and sets forth reduction targets and DEI goals. The report includes enhanced disclosures across all sustainability priorities and is ITT’s first comprehensive sustainability report since 2019.

“Today we begin the next chapter of ITT’s sustainability journey with the release of our 2022 Sustainability Report. The report was constructed based on feedback from all our stakeholders – employees, customers and investors – and outlines commitments ITT is making to advance our ESG strategy. We believe that having environmental, social and governance priorities entrenched in our strategy will drive long-term growth and shareholder value, and it’s simply the right thing to do,” said Luca Savi, Chief Executive Officer and President of ITT.

“With the release of our 2022 Sustainability Report, ITT is committing to reduce our Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 10% by the end of 2026, while implementing a rigorous framework to ensure data integrity. We have also published Diversity, Equity and Inclusion goals, which include filling 35% of our leadership roles with women globally, 15% of U.S.-based leadership roles with Black and Hispanic talent and tripling our philanthropic efforts to empower and serve underrepresented communities. Lastly, we are continuing to evolve our industry-leading and shareholder friendly governance practices focused on board diversity and robust, independent leadership,” continued Savi.

In addition to the environmental and social commitments established in 2022, the report highlights the following achievements in 2021:

Reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 32% (vs. 2019)

Reduced in waste to landfills by 13% (vs. 2019)

Published ITT’s EEO-1 report to enhance workforce transparency

Improved safety record: 55% of sites had zero incidents; 88% had two or fewer incidents

Divested all legacy asbestos liabilities

Savi concluded: “I am excited about our sustainability journey. We will continue accelerating our ESG efforts to position our customers, communities and business for continued success. I want to thank all of our stakeholders for their support of ITT.”

About the 2022 ITT Sustainability Report

The report covers initiatives and other information over the last three years with a focus on 2021 results. It incorporates 2021 metrics for all global ITT locations. Several guidelines and measurement frameworks, including those provided by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) informed the scope of this report.

For more information on ITT’s Sustainability progress, or to access the 2022 Sustainability Report, visit itt.com%2Fsustainability.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NYSE: ITT.

