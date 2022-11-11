Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) announced today that Vivek Jayaraman, Cerus’ chief operating officer, is scheduled to participate in two conferences:

The Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16 th at 1:50 p.m. EST, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

at 1:50 p.m. EST, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. The Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, November 17th, at 12:00 p.m. EST, at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, TN.

To listen to webcasts of these presentations, please visit the investor relations section of Cerus’ website at: ir.cerus.com.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE Mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the US. Also in the US, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for the production of INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex, a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

INTERCEPT and the INTERCEPT Blood System are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.

