The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today unveiled a new exfoliating booster co-created with dermatological skincare brand, Glytone. The Glytone AHA Resurfacing Cellular Booster leverages a unique combination of three alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) that may help improve the appearance of skin surface and texture to provide a radiant, glowing complexion. The booster will launch at providers nationally in the U.S. beginning November 9th.

Delivered with Hydrafacial’s patented Magic Wand hand piece and vortex fusion technology, the new Glytone AHA Resurfacing Cellular Booster is formulated to improve the appearance of skin surface and texture, leaving skin smooth, soft, and healthy looking. It delivers results gently, yet effectively, and was created for those with sensitive skin in mind.

“Hydrafacial offers consumers and their estheticians the ultimate menu of personalized skincare options through our selection of boosters, which are used to enhance every Hydrafacial treatment. We are pleased to expand our offering with Glytone, a brand recognized in the best dermatology offices,” said BeautyHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Stanleick. “We share a long history of creating dermatological skincare and a science-first philosophy. Together, we have co-created a formula that offers gentle exfoliation, and the glowing results of every Hydrafacial.”

Key ingredients of the Glytone x Hydrafacial formula include:

Mandelic, Lactic, Poly Hydroxy Acid blend: Slowly and gently exfoliates

Slowly and gently exfoliates Mucor Miehei Extract: Encourages exfoliation while being gentle on skin barrier

Encourages exfoliation while being gentle on skin barrier Beta Glucan: Helps minimize visible redness and offset any potential sensitivity

Helps minimize visible redness and offset any potential sensitivity Moringa Seed Extract: Leaves skin soft, radiant, and refined

Glytone is a leader in the use of active acids, committed to providing transforming solutions for skin health – through the combination of professional in-office procedures and at-home treatments. “Glytone’s acid-based formulas for at-home care and in-office chemical peels use innovative and advanced technologies to target skin concerns such as hyperpigmentation, uneven texture, photo-aging, acne, or Keratosis Pilaris,” said Sebastian Werner, CEO Pierre Fabre USA Inc. “We are pleased to combine our expertise with Hydrafacial to continue to deliver visible results.”

Today Hydrafacial has more than 20 boosters, many co-created with leading skincare brands, which allow estheticians to customize and personalize each Hydrafacial treatment according to a consumer’s particular skin concerns.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering beauty health experiences that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our flagship brand, Hydrafacial™, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented vortex-fusion delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Hydrafacial provides a non-invasive and approachable skincare experience. Together, with our powerful community of aestheticians, consumers, and partners, we are personalizing skin care solutions for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. Hydrafacial is available in more than 90 countries with an install base of nearly 23,000 delivery systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. Find a local Hydrafacial at https%3A%2F%2Fhydrafacial.com%2Ffind-a-provider%2F. For more information, visit www.beautyhealth.com.

About Glytone

For more than 30 years, Glytone has combined pharmaceutical and cosmetic expertise to develop targeted and transformative skin solutions that achieve visible, dramatic results inspired by aesthetic dermatology. Created by pharmacists and built upon the innovation of using Free Glycolic Acids to improve skin tone, Glytone is an ingredient-driven, problem-solving skincare brand that provides efficacious customizable regimens through its in-office peel systems and at-home products. A market pioneer in the use of active acids each formula features active acids to target and treat difficult-to-manage skin conditions including hyperpigmentation, uneven texture, photo-aging, acne and Keratosis Pilaris. Glytone’s in-office Peel Systems feature Enerpeel® technology to penetrate more homogeneously through skin layers, reducing surface trauma, enhancing efficacy and minimizing irritation.

