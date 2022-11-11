NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (“Y-mAbs” or the “Company”) ( YMAB) securities.



On October 31, 2022, MarketWatch published an article that stated: “Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. YMAB, +0.90% plunged 42.5% in premarket trading on Monday after several banks downgraded the company's stock and a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted against approval of the company's experimental treatment for neuroblastoma patients.”

The article continued to state that the “committee on Friday voted 16-0 that there wasn't enough evidence to say that omburtamab improves overall survival. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to underweight from neutral, with analysts saying: “We do not think recent newsflow bodes well for investor confidence or for ascribing further pipeline value to follow-on indications which are mostly in their early innings of development.” Wedbush also downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform. Y-mAbs' stock has tumbled 44.9% this year, while the broader S&P 500 SPX, +2.46% is down 18.5%.”

