XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a provider of subscription-based services that make it easy for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage, today announced that it will change its corporate name to Spruce Power Holding Corporation, effective November 14, 2022. The Company will be known as Spruce Power. Additionally, the Company will change its NYSE ticker symbol from “XL” to “SPRU” at the open of market trading on Monday, November 14, 2022.

“We are excited to execute on the next stage of our new corporate strategy with the official change of our company name,” said Eric Tech, current Chief Executive Officer of XL Fleet. “Renaming our company to Spruce Power reflects our new focus on the residential solar and energy services market. Most importantly, it positions us to build upon the strong brand recognition that Spruce has earned in the residential solar market since 2018.”

“Transitioning the Spruce Power name to our new public platform is an exciting achievement for our company,” added Christian Fong, President of Spruce Power. “Our new platform affords us the resources needed to elevate our company’s mission to a next level, and this change is only the beginning.” It is expected that Mr. Fong will be named CEO of the combined companies in the first quarter of 2023.

The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE. There is no action required by the Company’s current shareholders with respect to the company name or ticker symbol change. The Company’s CUSIP will change in connection with the name change.

About Spruce Power (formerly known as XL Fleet)

XL Fleet, who today announced the name change to Spruce Power, provides subscription-based services that make it easy for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. Our as-a-service model allows consumers to access new technology without making a significant upfront investment or incurring maintenance costs. Our company has more than 52,000 subscribers across the United States. For additional information, please visit www.sprucepower.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: expectations regarding the growth of the solar industry, home electrification, electric vehicles and distributed energy resources; the ability to successfully integrate the Spruce Power acquisition; the ability of XL Fleet to implement its plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to Spruce Power’s business and realize the expected benefits of the acquisition; the ability to identify and complete future acquisitions; the ability to develop and market new products and services; the effects of pending and future legislation; the highly competitive nature of the Company’s business and markets; the ability to execute on and consummate business plans in anticipated time frames; litigation, complaints, product liability claims and/or adverse publicity; cost increases or shortages in the components or chassis necessary to support the Company’s products and services; the introduction of new technologies; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition, regulatory compliance and customer experience; the potential loss of certain significant customers; privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the inability to convert its sales opportunity pipeline into binding orders; risks related to the rollout of the Company’s business and the timing of expected business milestones, including the ongoing global microchip shortage and limited availability of chassis from vehicle OEMs and our reliance on our suppliers; the effects of competition on the Company’s future business; the availability of capital; and the other risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2022, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents that the Company files with the SEC in the future. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

