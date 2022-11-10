NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today announced it will attend the 10th Anniversary World Food Championships taking place November 9-13, 2022 in Dallas, TX.

The World Food Championships is the largest competition in Food Sport, where culinary competitors of previous events convene for a chance at winning the ultimate food crown and a share of hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money. The 2021 World Food Championships attracted more than 1,500 cooks from 42 states and 6 countries, with 17,000 foodies watching in person.

Director of E-commerce Chef Douwe Iedema will be judging on two panels as follows:

SEAFOOD: Master Judge in Opening Round

Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. CT

SEAFOOD: Finals Panel

Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. CT

“Nowhere is the spirit of culinary passion, product integration and foodie engagement more alive than at the World Food Championships, and I am honored to be a judge in the Seafood category this year,” said Chef Iedema. “I am also excited to highlight our fresh, land-based gourmet-grade shrimp to attendees. The event coincides with the upcoming launch of our online ordering home delivery program, which will include fresh harvested heads-on shrimp and my long-awaited shrimp cocktail sauce. Recipe books and instructional videos for the home cook will be available as well. I look forward to sampling some amazing seafood dishes from the contestants and promoting how NaturalShrimp’s sustainable shrimp can be a fresh addition to home chef’s meals.”

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Incorporated is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas, and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

About Yotta Acquisition Corporation

Yotta is led by founder Hui Chen (CEO). Yotta is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although there is no restriction or limitation on what industry or geographic region its target operates in, Yotta intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media and other general business industries globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are projections in respect of future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, any of which may cause our company’s or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of NaturalShrimp and Yotta, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations and assumptions relating to: the future price of metals; the stability of the financial and capital markets; NaturalShrimp and Yotta being able to receive all required regulatory, third-party and shareholder approvals for the proposed Transaction; the amount of redemptions by Yotta public shareholders; and other current estimates and assumptions regarding the proposed Transaction and its benefits. Such expectations and assumptions are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made by NaturalShrimp and Yotta with the SEC; the amount of any redemptions by existing holders of Yotta Class A Shares being greater than expected, which may reduce the cash in trust available to NaturalShrimp upon the consummation of the business combination; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Business Combination Agreement and/or payment of the termination fees; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against NaturalShrimp or Yotta following announcement of the Business Combination Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; the inability to complete the proposed transactions due to, among other things, the failure to obtain NaturalShrimp shareholder approval or Yotta shareholder approval; the risk that the announcement and consummation of the proposed transactions disrupts NaturalShrimp’s current plans; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transactions; unexpected costs related to the proposed transactions; the risks that the consummation of the proposed transactions is substantially delayed or does not occur, including prior to the date on which Yotta is required to liquidate under the terms of its charter documents.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of NaturalShrimp and Yotta prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the proposed Transaction or other matters addressed in this press release and attributable to NaturalShrimp, Yotta or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, NaturalShrimp and Yotta undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed Transaction and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, exchange, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005182/en/