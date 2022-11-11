CACI International Inc (NYSE%3A+CACI) announced today that its Chairman of the Board of Directors, Michael A. Daniels, was named the 2022 Hall of Fame Honoree by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce (Northern Virginia Chamber) and the Professional Services Council (PSC) during the 20th Annual Awards Gala held on November 2.

Daniels was selected for his extensive executive experience in the technology industry and for his leadership in advancing government contracting. Since January 2021, Daniels has served as Chairman of CACI’s Board of Directors and currently serves as a director of Blackberry and Two Six Technologies. Additionally, Daniels has served as a director of many public and private companies, including software, internet, communications, cybersecurity, and advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning firms.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be named to the Government Contracting Hall of Fame. Since the start of my career, I have been fortunate enough to be part of an industry with many instrumental entrepreneurs, builders, and technical people who dedicated their careers to national security and the mission,” Daniels said. “As we face new challenges daily, I believe that our industry possesses the innovation and vision needed to serve our nation for many years to come.”

Daniels served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Network Solutions, an internet company, and has held several senior executive positions at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) from December 1986 until May 2004. He also served as Chairman of the Board and CEO of Mobile 365, Inc., Chairman of Global Logic, Chairman of Invincea, and Chairman of Two Six Labs.

He is a past Chairman of the Board of the Logistics Management Institute and has also served with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, as a senior White House advisor on international technology, and as a senior advisor to the National Security Council.

