FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

111 Pine Street San Francisco, CA 94111

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1916 stocks valued at a total of $38.27Bil. The top holdings were SPY(4.16%), AAPL(4.04%), and MSFT(3.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:MPC by 979,951 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.61.

On 11/04/2022, Marathon Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $119.79 per share and a market cap of $56.36Bil. The stock has returned 92.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-book ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 295,352 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 5,718,018. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/04/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $214.66 per share and a market cap of $1,597.12Bil. The stock has returned -35.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-book ratio of 9.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.37 and a price-sales ratio of 7.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 563,103 shares of ARCA:SDY for a total holding of 1,860,590. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.86.

On 11/04/2022, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $121.5199 per share and a market cap of $22.24Bil. The stock has returned 0.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a price-book ratio of 2.34.

During the quarter, FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 117,239 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 921,873. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 11/04/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $542.12 per share and a market cap of $508.48Bil. The stock has returned 20.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-book ratio of 6.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 971,068 shares of NYSE:DVN for a total holding of 3,757,187. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.13.

On 11/04/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $72.76 per share and a market cap of $48.16Bil. The stock has returned 84.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-book ratio of 4.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.