Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), a provider of premium content to value-conscious consumers, today announced that its Redbox Free Live TV service has surpassed 150 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Fear Factor, Deal or No Deal, The Biggest Loser, and Wipeout Xtra FAST channels, all from leading producer-distributor Banijay, were added. In addition, Cowboy Way, True Crime Now, Paranormal Files, and Snowy River FAST channels were also added. The Redbox Free Live TV service can be accessed through the Redbox streaming app for free on Roku, Samsung TVs, LG TVs, VIZIO TVs, and many others.

“We have been aggressively adding channels to our Redbox Free Live TV service and expect to accelerate that further in the coming months,” said Adam Mosam, chief digital officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “The addition of these addictive evergreen channels combined with hundreds of hours of newly added genre content adds tremendous value to our growing FAST offering.”

The new Redbox Free Live TV channels include:

The Biggest Loser – The hit NBC series comes to Redbox streaming. The show features 14 overweight contestants who will endure intense workouts and dieting with the goal of becoming – The Biggest Loser

– The hit NBC series comes to Redbox streaming. The show features 14 overweight contestants who will endure intense workouts and dieting with the goal of becoming – Cowboy Way – From artisans who’ve mastered their craft to everyday ranchers out to prove they’re the best of the best, the Cowboy Way channel features a curated lineup that highlights the lives of those fueled with unwavering grit—America’s tried-and-true

From artisans who’ve mastered their craft to everyday ranchers out to prove they’re the best of the best, the channel features a curated lineup that highlights the lives of those fueled with unwavering grit—America’s tried-and-true Deal or No Deal – The ground-breaking hit game show hosted by Howie Mandel, where contestants play and deal for a top cash prize in a contest of nerves, luck, and raw intuition

– The ground-breaking hit game show hosted by Howie Mandel, where contestants play and deal for a top cash prize in a contest of nerves, luck, and raw intuition Fear Factor – Fear Factor is the ultimate adrenaline rush, a true test of stamina and guile for those willing to put their body and soul on the line for $50,000. It's not a show for the faint-hearted; participants must confront their most primal fears, try to remain calm, and tap into their inner strength to perform some of the most daring and stomach-churning challenges ever

– is the ultimate adrenaline rush, a true test of stamina and guile for those willing to put their body and soul on the line for $50,000. It's not a show for the faint-hearted; participants must confront their most primal fears, try to remain calm, and tap into their inner strength to perform some of the most daring and stomach-churning challenges ever Paranormal Files – Be prepared to encounter the paranormal world! Paranormal Files Channel goes beyond reality into the supernatural and secret worlds of UFOs, aliens, hauntings, witches, zombies, vampires, conspiracies, the occult and other extraordinary phenomena

– Be prepared to encounter the paranormal world! Channel goes beyond reality into the supernatural and secret worlds of UFOs, aliens, hauntings, witches, zombies, vampires, conspiracies, the occult and other extraordinary phenomena Snowy River – Inspired by Banjo Paterson's famous poem, The Man from Snowy River , this series is about cattle rancher Matt McGregor, his family, and their neighbors in the township of Paterson's Ridge in Australia's Snowy Mountains. Starring Guy Pearce, Hugh Jackman, and Josh Lucas

– Inspired by Banjo Paterson's famous poem, , this series is about cattle rancher Matt McGregor, his family, and their neighbors in the township of Paterson's Ridge in Australia's Snowy Mountains. Starring Guy Pearce, Hugh Jackman, and Josh Lucas True Crime Now – ​​From global documentary streamer MagellanTV, True Crime Now features a unique collection of more than 1,000 true-crime documentary films and series, with thrilling new content added weekly. True Crime Now’s robust catalog explores everything from notorious serial killers and cult leaders to the worlds of criminal psychology, organized crime, the paranormal and more

​​From global documentary streamer MagellanTV, features a unique collection of more than 1,000 true-crime documentary films and series, with thrilling new content added weekly. Now’s robust catalog explores everything from notorious serial killers and cult leaders to the worlds of criminal psychology, organized crime, the paranormal and more Wipeout Xtra –The home of physical and exciting game shows, where viewers can witness unexpected challenges

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with over 150 channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 36,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous books series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, the ability of the Company’s content offerings to achieve market acceptance, the Company’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees, or directors, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to complete strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired operations, the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks, and general market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, and, with respect to the Company’s recent acquisition of Redbox Entertainment, Inc. (“Redbox”), the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-4 declared effective by the SEC on July 15, 2022. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Information regarding the acquisition of Redbox and related transactions is qualified by reference to the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 11, 2022 (as amended May 12, 2022), June 6, 2022, and August 12, 2022, and all exhibits filed with respect to such reports and the aforementioned registration statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005220/en/