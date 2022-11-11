Charlotte, NC, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. ( BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to purchase Total Refinement Solutions, LLC.



Total Refinement Solutions LLC is a newly formed limited liability company based on years of experience in the cannabis industry, training growers how to compete in the highly demanding industry. Management team has over ten years’ experience designing, constructing, and managing in house lab operations for actors within the industry that lacked those capabilities. They have designed multiple lab space options to fit various throughputs of raw hemp, crude hemp oil, raw kratom leaf, and crude mitragynine extract. Total Refinement Solutions has developed no less than four potential standard operating procedures for extraction, refinement and synthesis of any given target alkaloid. It has secured inputs of raw plant material, crude extracts for refinement and a demand for the output. The Company currently has operational labware as assets.

Brandon Spikes, chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “This letter of intent puts us one step closer to full vertical integration. In today’s market, we must own all means to production in order to bring the highest quality product, at the most competitive price, in a timely yet efficient manner. We are very excited to move forward with Total Refinement Solutions and their management team.”

In a previous news release, the company announced that it had sold Elev8 Hemp, LLC to another publicly traded company for One Hundred Million (100,000,000) restricted common shares. Those share will be distributed to shareholders of Branded Legacy as of the record date which has yet to be determined.

About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better and recover faster. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com .

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC is an acquisition company used to incubate companies to eventually spin off into their own public vehicles. Currently owns patent for a sports training assembly called The Quickness, a solar and water treatment company Magic 1 Promotions h2oandsolarsolutions.com , LLC and Astound NMN. By supplementing NMN it helps maintain NAD+ levels, ultimately slowing the effects of aging. www.astoundnmn.com

