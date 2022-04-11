FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The Factory Mutual Insurance Co. is a mutual insurance company that is based out of Johnston, Rhode Island. The company can trace its history back to the establishment of the Manufacturers Mutual Fire Insurance Company that was founded by Zachariah Allen and a group of textile mill owners. The original company would slowly grow during its early years, and the original founder Zachariah Allen would form another mutual insurance company called Rhode Island Mutual in 1848. These two companies, among various other mutual insurance companies that would join the group, would become collectively known as the Associated Factory Mutual Fire Insurance Companies. The company would create a dedicated team to handle collective inspection activities in 1978as the inspection grew with the company’s expansion. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. would begin expanding into a variety of other industries beginning in the early 1900s. The company would undergo a series of consolidations to provide more comprehensive policyholder coverage, and, by 1987, over 40 mutual insurance companies would be consolidated down to three: the Allendale Mutual Insurance Company, Arkwright-Boston Manufacturers Mutual Insurance Company, and Protection Mutual Insurance Company. However, the three companies would compete with each other for customers despite openly sharing resources, and the companies would decide to go through a merger in 199 would create the current Factory Mutual Insurance Co. The company today is officially known as Factory Mutual Insurance Co. although it operates under the name FM Global. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. provides property insurance and loss prevention on a global scale with clients in over a hundred countries. The company has 4,400 employees and has been named the Best Property Insurer in the World. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. invests in a variety of sectors including the finance sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, information technology, health care, and consumer discretionary sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $6.09Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.05%), MSFT(5.00%), and SPY(3.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO bought 340,300 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 652,760. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/04/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $374.41 per share and a market cap of $363.25Bil. The stock has returned -18.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-book ratio of 3.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO bought 431,200 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 849,441. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.52.

On 11/04/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $178 per share and a market cap of $51.75Bil. The stock has returned -25.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

During the quarter, FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO bought 949,200 shares of ARCA:IWR for a total holding of 1,719,211. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.47.

On 11/04/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $66.29 per share and a market cap of $26.79Bil. The stock has returned -19.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

The guru established a new position worth 692,100 shares in ARCA:XLE, giving the stock a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.94 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $92.18 per share and a market cap of $42.96Bil. The stock has returned 64.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.13.

The guru sold out of their 275,549-share investment in ARCA:GLD. Previously, the stock had a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.81 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $154.77 per share and a market cap of $48.17Bil. The stock has returned -8.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Gold Shares ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

