CYPRESS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 193 stocks valued at a total of $539.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.15%), GOOGL(3.22%), and MRK(3.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CYPRESS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CYPRESS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:A by 100,000 shares. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $128.43.

On 11/04/2022, Agilent Technologies Inc traded for a price of $133.67 per share and a market cap of $39.81Bil. The stock has returned -14.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agilent Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-book ratio of 7.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.84 and a price-sales ratio of 6.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CYPRESS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HPQ by 289,000 shares. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.71.

On 11/04/2022, HP Inc traded for a price of $27.59 per share and a market cap of $26.82Bil. The stock has returned -11.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

CYPRESS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:KEYS by 50,000 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.05.

On 11/04/2022, Keysight Technologies Inc traded for a price of $166.765 per share and a market cap of $29.85Bil. The stock has returned -8.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Keysight Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-book ratio of 7.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.29 and a price-sales ratio of 5.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 183,031-share investment in NYSE:GM. Previously, the stock had a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.7 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, General Motors Co traded for a price of $39.38 per share and a market cap of $54.71Bil. The stock has returned -31.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Motors Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-book ratio of 0.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CYPRESS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 21,712 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/04/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $214.66 per share and a market cap of $1,597.12Bil. The stock has returned -35.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-book ratio of 9.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.37 and a price-sales ratio of 7.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

